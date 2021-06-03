VICTORIA -- A new five-tower, 1,500 unit residential and commercial development, complete with a soaring 32-storey building, could soon be coming to downtown Victoria.

Development notices have been scattered across the Harris Green neighbourhood of Victoria notifying residents of the potential project.

The proposed development by Toronto-based Starlight Investment would build over a one-and-a-half block section of Yates Street in the downtown area.

"It includes over 100,000 square-feet of retail commercial space and also 1,500 residential units over various sizes," said Starlight.

The development would reinvent the Harris Green strip mall on Yates Street and Quadra Street, and another half block on Yates and Cook streets.

One of the proposed five towers would be Vancouver Island's tallest structure.

Starlight says it is still considering a 32-storey building.

Currently, the tallest Victoria high-rise is the 25-storey Hudson Place One in the downtown core.

Victoria author Thomas Gurrero writes about development and community.

He says while he worries about the overall aesthetic of the enormous build, the city simply needs to increase density in a big way.

"Having those 1,500 units full of people, who might be working from home, will help the local stores, restaurants, coffee shops and retail in the area. That's the positive," Gurrero told CTV Vancouver Island.

The proposal could place nearly a dozen businesses in jeopardy, including the Market on Yates, Frontrunners, London Drugs and Bin 4 Burger Lounge.

The developer tells CTV News it is offering every existing business the first chance to secure new commercial space and will also work to keep businesses open if they are able to break ground.

The next step for the massive construction proposal is passing through city hall and gaining council approval.

This will likely happen happen during the summer and if successful could move to public consultation in the fall.