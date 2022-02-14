Vancouver Island rose farm sees boost in business due to pandemic, global shipping challenges

A rose farm in Brentwood Bay, B.C. is seeing a big boost in business as international producers face mounting challenges in getting their flowers to market.

According to Eurosa Farms head grower Paul Bulk, shipping costs for imported flowers have been on the rise for several years. But now, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have caused the cost of imported flowers to spike even higher.

"Now, just because of the transport cost mostly, because that’s become so much higher that’s given us local producers a bit of an advantage," said Bulk.

This year, Eurosa Farms is seeing more demand than ever before, producing about 70,000 roses ahead of Valentine’s Day.

That’s more than 350 bundles, compared to 120 bundles last year.

According to Bulk, the shifting market trend means consumers are able to select a better, fresher product at a comparable cost.

"The difference between a local rose and an imported rose would be vase life," he said. "We’re not spending days or weeks in transit and that gives us an advantage on the quality and the vase life."

"And we’re so much closer to our market that we’re able to supply on shorter notice than something that’s coming from Miami, (and) before that, South America," he said.

To keep up with demand, Eurosa Farms upgraded its greenhouse lights with a new LED system last fall, to increase efficiency and boost winter production.