Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world

A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.

The Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, located northeast of Tofino, B.C., was considered one of the best hotels in Conde Nast's "Gold List 2023," which highlights the best hotels in the world by different regions.

Conde Nast described the lodge as a "Pacific Coast twist on the traditional African wildlife safari," and placed it among the top hotels in North America.

The lodge has 25 "luxury tents" that were renovated in 2021 for guests to stay at.

It also includes a spa, luxury dining, and a range of outdoor activities, like horseback riding, kayaking, boat tours and helicopter tours.

The lodge itself is only accessible by boat, helicopter or seaplane, according to Conde Nast.

The Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is the only Canadian hotel to make Conde Nast's "Gold List" for this year.

Other hotels in the region included The Mark in New York City, the Malibu Beach Inn in California and the Halekulani in Hawaii.

Stays at the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge begin at around $2,900 per night.