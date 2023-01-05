Vancouver Island Regional Library scraps late fees on all items

The Vancouver Island Regional Library's Nanaimo Harbourfront branch is shown. (CTV News) The Vancouver Island Regional Library's Nanaimo Harbourfront branch is shown. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario