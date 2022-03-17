Vancouver Island records new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases

Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one death in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Thursday.

The deaths included three people in the Fraser Health region, two in the Northern Health region and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic toll to 2,960 deaths, including 229 in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 298 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. Thursday, including 41 new cases in Island Health.

There are currently 298 people hospitalized in B.C. with the disease and 49 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 33 patients are currently in hospital with the illness, down from 35 reported Wednesday and 56 confirmed a week ago on March 10.

Two patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, up from one confirmed Wednesday but down from four reported on March 10.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 17, 80 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.9 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 56.8 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.