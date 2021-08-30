VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, pushing active cases in the region to an all-time high.

The island cases were among 1,853 cases found across British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement Monday from the B.C. health ministry. The new cases include 769 cases identified on Saturday, 581 cases on Sunday and 503 cases on Monday.

There are now 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 587 active cases in the Vancouver Island region. The region’s previous high for active cases was recorded on April 9, when health officials reported 569 active cases.

Island Health data identified the locations of 523 active cases in the region Monday, including 239 in the South Island, 214 in the Central Island and 70 in the North Island.

There were seven more deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including two in the Island Health region. The Interior Health region recorded three deaths over the weekend and the Northern health and Fraser Health regions each recorded one death.

Since the pandemic began, 1,814 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 45 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are 18 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria spread rapidly over the weekend, infecting 17 more people, according to Island Health.

A total of 22 people – nine staff and 13 residents – have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home, which is operated by the Salvation Army.

More than 15 per cent of British Columbians still have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a teleconference on Monday.

Approximately 84.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.4 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 81.7 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 85.8 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,453,107 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.