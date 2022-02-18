Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
The exact number of officers, and from which detachments they are coming, has not yet been shared by police.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP National Headquarters for further details.
On Friday, police in Ottawa began making arrests at the convoy protest site, which has been occupying the city for roughly three weeks.
In an update Friday afternoon, Ottawa police said more than 100 arrests had been made and at least 21 vehicles had been towed.
At the update, police said only one minor injury to an officer had occurred as of Friday afternoon, though both protesters and police claim that assaults from both sides have occurred.
With files from Michael Lee, CTV News
