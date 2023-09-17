Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says

VICTORIA, B.C. -

Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

In a statement issued Sunday, Eby says the BC New Democrat caucus conducted a thorough internal investigation after a human resources complaint was issued against Walker.

He says that investigation found misconduct on the part of Walker, who was elected the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in 2020 and is the Parliamentary Secretary for the Sustainable Economy.

The statement says he will no longer be a member of the government caucus or a parliamentary secretary.

It says no additional details will be disclosed as it is a human resources issue.

Walker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.