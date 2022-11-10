Vancouver Island military rescue team receives award for 2021 flood response

A U.K.-based pilots group has honoured the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox for its rescue efforts during last year's devastating floods.

The Honourable Company of Air Pilots bestowed the Barry Marsden Memorial Award for outstanding contribution to the preservation of life during a natural disaster on the Vancouver-Island-based Canadian Forces team.

The award recognizes the achievements of 442 Squadron on Nov. 15, 2021, when it was called to help rescue people stranded between two landslides on Highway 7 near Agassiz, B.C.

Crews were able to airlift 311 people, 26 dogs and a cat to safety, and the company's statement announcing the award highlights the crews' quick thinking and bravery.

"While they were en route, the 442 Squadron leadership quickly realized that the potential for danger to Canadians was great and the need for more assets was imminent," the statement reads.

"On their own volition, and despite personnel challenges, 442 Squadron was able to deploy two more CH149 Cormorant Helicopters as well as their CC115 Buffalo (Primary Fixed Wing SAR asset) to assist with the evacuation of trapped Canadians."

The rescue effort ended up being the largest in the history of the CH149 Cormorant, according to the company.

"The sense of duty displayed by all members of 442 Squadron in anticipating what needed to be done was evident from the technicians supporting efforts to launch all available helicopters, the crew members stepping up to volunteer to fly, and the leadership displayed by the command team as the crisis unfolded," the statement continues.

"These efforts quickly gained national attention and showed the resolve and dedication to Canada that 442 Squadron exemplifies on a daily basis."

The Comox-based team is the first ever recipient of the Barry Marsden Memorial Award, according to the company's website.