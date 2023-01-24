Vancouver Island man defrauded $1M from investor, BCSC rules
The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has concluded that a Sooke, B.C., man defrauded an investor of $1 million by lying to them about the ownership of a well-known hotel.
In a ruling released Tuesday, the BCSC said Timothy Craig Durkin mislead the investor by saying his company, SSH Holdings Limited, owned 100 per cent of the shares for the Sooke Harbour House hotel in late 2015 when, in fact, it did not own any percentage of the property.
Durkin then told the investor that they would own 40 per cent of the hotel if they bought 40 per cent of its shares for $2 million from SSH.
Based on misleading information, the investor provided SSH with a $1-million advance for the shares, which was later spent and never recovered by the investor, according to the BCSC.
From December 2015 to March 2016, the BCSC found, Durkin – acting as the director of SSH – made false statements about the hotel's ownership on three separate occasions to mislead the investor.
Durkin argued that he believed the investor and her advisors were aware that SSH was in the process of trying to purchase the hotel, and were not yet the owners when Durkin was trying to raise funding.
But, the BCSC found that Durkin "chose not to correct erroneous information and misunderstandings about the ownership of the hotel’s shares" in emails with the investor's accountant.
The BCSC panel pointed to one email from 2015 as the most prominent piece of evidence in its decision.
When the investor's lawyer asked if HSS already owned the Sooke Harbour House hotel, Durkin said his company did.
"Is Holdco already the sole shareholder of Opco, or will it be acquiring all of Opco's shares concurrently with GB's purchase of Holdco's shares?" reads an excerpt from an email between the investor's lawyer and Durkin.
"Already acquired," responded Durkin.
Ultimately, the BCSC panel found that Durkin was "deceitful" and that he misled the investor. The securities commission has now directed all parties to make submissions on sanctions.
The Sooke Harbour House has had a tumultuous legal history in recent years. The property has been at the centre of a legal dispute between the couple that originally purchased the property decades ago, alongside prospective buyers, including Durkin.
Civil court documents dating back to March 2020 show that a judge ruled that Durkin, alongside SHH Holdings Limited and other partners, owed the original owners of the hotel more than $760,000.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated,' the minister responsible announced Tuesday. After months of delays, minister Karina Gould said that the federal government moved 'heaven and earth' in the last year to fix the system and speed up processing times.
Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
Charge upgraded to manslaughter in 'unprovoked' Toronto attack that left 89-year-old woman dead
The aggravated assault charge against a Toronto man who allegedly pushed an 89-year-woman to her death on a downtown sidewalk has been upgraded to manslaughter.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Vancouver
-
Search for missing 21-year-old Indigenous woman, Courtney Wale, spans Metro Vancouver
A group of people plan to search Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday in hopes of finding an Indigenous woman who disappeared earlier this month.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Police seek groping suspect in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood
Mounties in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of groping a woman in the city Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
1 taken by STARS after police operation in Leduc County
Mounties advised the public about a heavy police presence in the area of Range Road 262 and Township Road 503 in Leduc County on Tuesday morning.
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman stabbed multiple times on downtown Toronto streetcar
A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times on a streetcar in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Motion seeks tougher penalties for catalytic converter thefts
Members of Calgary city council says stiffer penalties may be what it takes to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
Tyler Shandro's Law Society of Alberta conduct hearing underway
A three-day Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations involving the province's justice minister is underway.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
-
Montrealer gets second Oscar nod for work transforming Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Halifax council votes to register home of city’s first Black doctor as a heritage property
A motion to register a home that once belonged to Halifax’s first Black doctor as a heritage property has passed unanimously by regional council.
Winnipeg
-
Area of interest at Manitoba landfill has been clear of waste since June: committee
An Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women from a landfill says there hasn't been waste deposited at an area of interest there since last summer.
-
New addiction treatment clinic in Winnipeg will be Indigenous-led, province says
The Manitoba government is putting up close to $900,000 to set up the province's first Indigenous-led Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinic.
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
Kitchener
-
OPP release video of break-in at Fergus business
Surveillance video showing a break and enter at a Fergus equipment store has been released by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Waterloo region and Guelph could see 15 cm of snow by Thursday morning
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Service disrupted after collision involving LRT train and car in Kitchener
A collision involving an LRT train and a car on Tuesday afternoon led to service disruption in Kitchener on King Street.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
-
Regina police warn of high-risk reoffender in Heritage neighbourhood
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking residents of the Heritage neighbourhood to be aware of a man at a high-risk of violently and sexually reoffending.
Barrie
-
Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say
Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.
-
Defence argues Abad Shire's testimony proves innocence in Ryan Babineau murder case
Closing arguments were presented in the second-degree murder trial of Abad Shire, accused of the 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Babineau inside his downtown Barrie apartment.
-
OPP reports several wrong way, distracted drivers during lengthy Highway 11 closure after collision
Provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the rules of the road after a serious collision caused a section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte to be closed for the majority of the day.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
-
'We deserve justice and recognition': Sask. residential school survivors file class action lawsuit
Several survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse residential school have filed a class action lawsuit that aims to get compensation for those who suffered harm while attending the school.
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
Documents provide insight into cause of 2022 oil spill at Algoma Steel
A recent arbitration hearing is providing more details of what led to a major oil spill at Algoma Steel in June 2022.