Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize

A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the newly minted multimillionaire will be revealed Tuesday after they matched all seven numbers in the Feb. 28 draw.

The historic winner will be announced and presented with a cheque during a live event at 11:15 a.m. at Elements Casino in View Royal, B.C.

The community of North Saanich, where the ticket was sold, has endured weeks of speculation about who the winner might be and which lottery outlet sold the ticket after no one came forward initially to claim the prize.

"Once a winner steps forward and claims the prize, we will be able to share the specific retail location and municipality," BCLC spokesperson Shelley Wong told CTV News following the jackpot draw.

The lottery corporation pays retailers that sell winning tickets a percentage of the prize total, if the prize is worth more than $10,000. The percentage varies depending on the prize amount.

"For prizes valued from $2 million to $70 million, the seller’s prize is 0.1 per cent of the prize," Wong said. "For a $55-million jackpot, the sellers prize is $55,000."

According to the lottery corporation, the odds of winning the seven-number jackpot are one in 33,294,800.