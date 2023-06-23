Vancouver Island highway to reopen Friday afternoon
A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities is reopening at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.
Highway 4 had been closed since June 6 due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni.
The province say the highway will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic to accommodate safety measures that are minimizing the hazard of falling debris as a slope nearby continues to recover from the effects of the wildfire.
“Highway 4 is a crucial route for our Island communities of Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino, and we know the disruption of this corridor has been a challenge for everyone living in and visiting the region,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a news release.
People are urged to use patience driving through the area as traffic queues are anticipated to be extensive.
The ministry has been clearing fallen trees and debris from the affected stretch of highway, along Cameron Lake from Koen Road to Cathedral Grove, after they fell during the fire.
Crews have also been installing safety measures to allow the roadway to reopen such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains. They’re designed to prevent falling rocks and trees from tumbling into the path of motorists.
The B.C. Wildfire Service considers the Cameron Bluffs fire under control, which means it will not spread any further with the help of ongoing suppression efforts. The fire is listed at 229 hectares in size, as of the service’s last update Wednesday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
Vancouver
-
B.C. warns of summer drought, asks people to conserve water
The British Columbia government is urging people to save water, saying the forecast predicts drought across much of the province this summer.
-
Metro Vancouver city doubling fines for smoking in parks during summer months
Citing hotter, drier conditions and an increased threat of wildfires, one Metro Vancouver city is doubling the fine for smoking in parks during the summer months.
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Westmount backyard caves into next-door infill site after heavy rain, highlighting tricky nature of infill construction
Last week's heavy rainfall is to blame for collapsing part of a Westmount resident's backyard, an infill builder says.
-
Woman arrested after 5-hour standoff with police in central Edmonton
Patrol units, tactical officers and an armoured vehicle surrounded a house in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton Thursday night while police negotiated with a woman inside.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
Toronto marks Pride weekend start with plaque honouring transgender soul singer Jackie Shane
The soul singer who helped lay the groundwork for Toronto’s music scene has been memorialized outside of the former nightclub where she solidified her career in the ‘60s.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Winnipeg
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
Zara set to open at Winnipeg mall
One of the biggest international fashion companies is set to open up shop in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'ABC sex cards' distribution, disappointed with suspension from Sask. schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students. On Friday the organization apologized and said it was not contacted before the decision was made.
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Midland public school students held in hold and secure after hours for nearby OPP investigation
Provincial police placed a Midland school in a hold and secure shortly before the dismissal bell on Friday afternoon for a nearby investigation.
-
Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park
Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Saskatoon Catholic Schools will increase and add lunchtime supervision fees to balance budget
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it will be adding lunch supervision fees for high school students and increasing fees for elementary students as part of its budget plan for next year.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.