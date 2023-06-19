Vancouver Island highway cleared of debris, set to reopen after wildfire

The British Columbia government says it is on track to partially reopen a crucial highway connecting eastern and western Vancouver Island this weekend.

A statement from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 should be open to limited single-lane alternating traffic by June 24 or 25.

The highway was closed east of Port Alberni on June 6 after a wildfire sent debris toppling onto the roadway, cutting off highway access to the city, as well as the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, from the rest of the province.

"Crews have cleared the affected stretch of highway of fallen trees and debris from the hillside above and are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen," the statement said Monday.

Approximately 124 metres of roadside barriers have been placed along the side of the highway near Cameron Lake and protective mesh curtains will be suspended from cranes on site, the province said

"These will act as barricades to potential falling rocks and trees as the slope continues to recover from the wildfire," according to the province.

A four-hour detour route around the fire site via logging roads that connect Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley remains the only way to reach the island's west coast.

The detour, which is used by approximately 1,000 vehicles per day, will remain in place until Highway 4 is fully open, the province said.

Barriers have been erected to prevent wildfire debris from falling onto Highway 4 on Vancouver Island. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

On Monday, helicopter company Helijet started offering special daily flights between Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

The flights leave Nanaimo at 9:30 a.m. and land in Port Alberni approximately 20 minutes later. The return flight departs Port Alberni at 10:30 a.m. and arrives back in Nanaimo at 10:50 a.m.

A one-way fare costs $175 each.