Vancouver Island health authority hires 18 new staff, delivers bonuses in effort to restore North Island care

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Garbage piles up in Paris as pension strike continues

The City of Light is losing its lustre with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers were on strike for a ninth day Tuesday. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by two years.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Wintery weather will continue in Montreal as St. Paddy's Day Parade approaches

    The final week of winter will feature more snowy weather for Southwestern Quebec. A low-pressure system over the US Northeast will bring light snow into Montreal through the day on Tuesday. However, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Eastern Townships with up to 20 cm of accumulation in the forecast through Tuesday night.

  • Illegally arrested Montreal protesters demand more sincere apology

    Representatives of illegally detained protesters are demanding that Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and her police chief Fady Dagher publicly and vocally apologize for the infringement of the rights those who were illegally arrested during demonstrations held between 2011 and 2015.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario