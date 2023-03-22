Vancouver Island goalie makes impressive NHL debut

A Vancouver Island goalie has been the talk of professional hockey after posting one of the best debuts in NHL history.

Dylan Ferguson made his NHL career start with the Ottawa Senators against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Ferguson, who is from Lantzville on central Vancouver Island, stopped 48 of the 49 shots made against him during the game.

The Senators would end up beating the Penguins in a 2 to 1 victory.

Ferguson was named the Ottawa Senators' player of the game, and got the coveted Senators "swim goggles" award for his performance.

In another wild island connection, the 24-year-old goalie from Lantzville who stopped 48 shots in his first career game was just one save short of the NHL record, which was set by Laurent Brossoit from Port Alberni in his debut game.