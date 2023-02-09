Vancouver Island First Nation to host all-Indigenous basketball tournament next month

The Snuneymuxw First Nation is five weeks away from hosting the largest youth basketball tournament in the province, and one of the biggest in the country.

The nation is hosting the 2023 Junior All Native Tournament from March 19 to 24 at John Barsby Secondary School in Nanaimo, B.C.

The tournament opens at the Frank Crane Arena with cultural performances and opening ceremonies, followed by games and a shooting contest.

In preparation for the tournament, a rally was held Wednesday to fill the 100-plus volunteer positions needed to run the event.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation has partnered with Kw'umut Lelum Foundation, the City of Nanaimo, the First Nation Health Authority, Nanaimo Hospitality Association, Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools and Nanaimo Tourism to make the tournament happen.

“It’s the health and wellness for our up and coming generation," says director Kate Good. "Our kids being able to fall back and rely on the sports to help get them through life."

Ninety-four teams comprised of 1,200 players will represent more than 100 First Nation communities across British Columbia.

The first official All Native Basketball Tournament was held in 1960. The tournament promotes wellness, sportsmanship, leadership, and pride in First Nation communities.

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse says all are welcome to join in on the event, and anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact the Snuneymuxw First Nation.