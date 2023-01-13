Vancouver Island First Nation to conduct burial survey after buying Port Alberni school site

A Vancouver Island First Nation is buying a former elementary school in Port Alberni, B.C., where it plans to conduct ground surveys in search of historic artifacts and burial sites.

The Hupacasath First Nation will purchase the Gill Elementary School property from School District 70 Pacific Rim, with the sale to be finalized in April.

When the original school was expanded from a log cabin to a proper schoolhouse, the ancestral remains of Hupacasath members were unearthed and returned to the nation for reburial, Hupacasath chief councillor Brandy Lauder said in a joint release from the school district and the nation.

"Our members were clearly upset that our burial grounds were being disturbed, however we were thankful that the remains were returned," Lauder said.

"Slowly over the last 100 years, Gill School has expanded to what can be seen now on the grounds," the chief said.

"We will conduct surveys and map any remaining artifacts and burials on the grounds and provide protection on those areas."

The former school site, on Beaver Creek Road, has been the subject of ongoing discussions between the nation and the school board for several years.

School board chair Pam Craig said the school district is proud to be part of the historic return of the school site to the nation.

The sale price was not disclosed and it is not yet clear what the nation's longterm plans are for the school site.