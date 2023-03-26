Vancouver Island farmers struggle to deal with threatened elk species

(Duck Patterson) (Duck Patterson)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus. One Ukrainian official said that Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.'

Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region streak across the sky at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.

Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi

Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario