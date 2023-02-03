Vancouver Island doctor calls for resignation of Island Health leader amid health-care 'crisis'

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario