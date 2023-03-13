Vancouver Island college receives $500K to boost Indigenous trades training

The donation from TD Bank will be used to fund an Indigenous coordinator and support program development and outreach for Camosun students. (CTV News) The donation from TD Bank will be used to fund an Indigenous coordinator and support program development and outreach for Camosun students. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario