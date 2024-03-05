Vancouver Island child hospitalized after eating poisonous hemlock on school grounds
A nine-year-old girl was hospitalized overnight after chewing and swallowing part of a poisonous hemlock plant on the grounds of a Langford, B.C., school.
The Sooke school district and the girl’s mom say the incident happened Feb. 28 during after-school care at Crystal View Elementary when kids were playing outside near a dormant garden.
“Our staff, in conjunction with the third-party providers of after-school care, immediately intervened and made sure that student was safe and then got them medical attention as soon as possible to make sure that ultimately that student would not be in any kind of danger,” says district superintendent Paul Block.
Danielle, who doesn’t want to use her last name to protect the identity of her child, says the girl thought she was biting parsley.
“It’s so unassuming,” she says. “I don’t blame (the school). It’s just bad luck.”
Poison hemlock is a non-native invasive plant, originally from Europe, that can be found in locations across Canada.
“It’s primarily found around streams, ditches, forest edges and fields,” says Dr. Nick Wong of the Invasive Species Council of BC.
The council says the plant is covered with distinct purple spots with triangular fern-like leaves and small white flowers in an umbrella cluster at the end of the stem. It says they have a long, fleshy root similar to a carrot.
“All parts of the plant contain toxic compounds to livestock and wildlife and people, so ingestion is the real deadly part and even small amounts can be quite dangerous,” according to Wong.
Danielle’s daughter was lucky. The mom says her daughter was instructed to drink lots of water and was treated in hospital using active charcoal. She says the child was kept overnight for observation due to stomach cramping. She was back to school within 48 hours.
“I want everybody to know it’s a problem on the South Island so we can do our best to educate our kids,” says Danielle.
The school district says it has a pest-management program that includes the removal of invasive and poisonous plant species.
“Typically when we have invasive species like this, particularly hemlock, they’re usually around the periphery of our school grounds,” says Block.
The district superintendent says staff are aware of poison hemlock sprouting at six school sites – including École Poirier Elementary, Journey Middle School, Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School, Dunsmuir Middle School, and Belmont Secondary.
“In [the case of Crystal View Elementary] they were unfortunately in gardens that we weren’t aware of,” says Block.
He says staff have since removed the hemlock plants from the garden and are replacing the soil in hopes of preventing it from sprouting again.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
9 Ont. nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccines should be reinstated, arbitrator rules
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Major Canadian textbook provider files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
-
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
-
WorkSafeBC reports fourth crane-related incident in Metro Vancouver this year
WorkSafe BC has reported another crane-related incident this week in Vancouver, the fourth in Metro Vancouver since the beginning of 2024.
Edmonton
-
Worker killed at Edmonton machine shop
An Edmonton worker was killed on their job site on Monday.
-
Construction company fined $144K in 2022 workplace injury
A construction company has been fined $144,000 in the workplace injury of an Edmonton worker in 2022.
-
'I've always labeled him as my hero': Daughter follows father's steps to become 911 operator
Helping people through stressful, sometimes life-threatening, situations has become something of a family business for two 911 operators.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
-
Dismembered human remains found on Toronto beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
-
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
Calgary announces funding to help improve safety downtown, near transit
The City of Calgary has announced $1.9 million in funding to help improve safety downtown and near public transit.
-
Federal government moves ahead with plan to build more homes in Alberta
The City of Airdrie is getting $24.8 million dollars to build new homes in the fast growing community north of Calgary.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
1st baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision
The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species.
Winnipeg
-
Labour bills expected to be on the agenda as Manitoba legislature resumes
Manitoba's NDP government is expected to put forward changes sought by labour groups, likely including a ban on replacement workers, as part of its agenda for the spring sitting that is to start Wednesday.
-
Jets and Kraken ready to battle for first time this season
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to build off the success of a pair of wins over the weekend.
-
Outreach van stolen from WRHA recovered by police
A van stolen from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) over the weekend has now been recovered.
Kitchener
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
-
Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
Regina
-
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Sask. court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday
Teachers in 10 divisions across Saskatchewan are set to withdraw noon hour supervision on Friday March 8 – marking the third strike action this week.
-
Familiar curling faces in Sask., Hebert and Dunstone, happy to be back in Regina
There are plenty of Saskatchewan connections competing at the Montana’s Brier, including Ben Hebert and Matt Dunstone.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
-
Police investigation underway in Innisfil community
Residents in an Innisfil community will notice several officers in the area as police conduct an investigation.
-
Wasaga Beach cottage destroyed by fire
Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a cottage in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
No charges for Sask. officer in fatal shooting, police watchdog confirms
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into a fatal shooting involving a Prince Albert police officer in January 2023.
-
Saskatoon taxi hit by train, police say
Police are investigating a collision between a train and a cab in Saskatoon on Monday.
-
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
-
Woman, 36, charged with impaired driving in crash near Parry Sound
A 36-year-old woman is charged with speeding and impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Parry Sound area sent her and a passenger to hospital.