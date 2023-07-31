Vancouver Island campground reopens after bear moves on
Nearly a week after it was evacuated and shut down due to the presence of a food-conditioned black bear, a popular campground on southern Vancouver Island has reopened.
BC Parks closed French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26 after the bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
All campsite reservations through the weekend were cancelled.
“The closure was implemented to protect the public from the imminent threat that the bear presented," a spokesperson for BC Parks said in a statement after the evacuation.
"BC Parks does not take these management decisions lightly and regrets the impact this closure has had on vacationers at this busy time," the statement continued "Visitor safety is of utmost importance in these potentially high-risk situations."
The BC Conservation Officer Service put out two bear traps in the park, and patrolled the area through Sunday night, a spokesperson for BC Parks told CTV News on Monday.
A spokesperson for the BCCOS told CTV News on Thursday that if the bear was captured, it would not be a suitable candidate for relocation and would need to be euthanized.
However, the bear was never caught.
“During this time, no bears were observed in the park or entered the traps. Wildlife cameras set up in key locations in the campground confirmed there was no presence of bears,” BC Parks wrote.
As it is expected the bear has moved on and is no longer in the park, French Beach reopened to the public on Monday, as previously planned.
BC Parks said it and the BCCOS will continue to monitor the area, and that park rangers will be ensuring all campers and park users properly manage their wildlife attractants.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Judi Dench says she can't see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Manitoba cabinet minister who's said he's Metis, on a personal journey about his family
A Manitoba cabinet minister who has described himself as Metis said Monday he is on a personal journey of discovering his background, as new questions were raised about his status.
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow, hitting a tower for the second time in 3 days
Russian authorities early Tuesday accused Kyiv of yet another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday.
Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.
Vancouver
-
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales record
A home in an exclusive neighborhood overlooking Alta Lake has sold for $32,000,000, breaking Whistler’s real estate sale price record by nearly $10,000,000.
-
Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVR
Shortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.
-
Coquitlam crash between semi and motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Coquitlam Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'We shouldn't expect anything but chaos': Police chief says change desperately needed to cap crime in Edmonton
The severity of violent crime in Edmonton is up 12 per cent in the first six months of this year.
-
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow, hitting a tower for the second time in 3 days
Russian authorities early Tuesday accused Kyiv of yet another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday.
-
Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Toronto
-
Metro donating perishables as Toronto-area stores stay closed during strike
A Toronto-based food bank confirmed Metro is donating perishables to its organization as nearly 30 locations stay shuttered while workers continue to strike.
-
SIU called in after man critically injured in early morning shooting in Scarborough
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot early Tuesday morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
'Our hearts are broken': Father speaks out after 21-year-old daughter found dead in Mississauga, Ont. apartment
The father of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her Mississauga, Ont. residence earlier this month says his family’s hearts are “broken.”
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandals
A southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
-
Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crash
Three devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.
-
'Cut from the same cloth': Family speaks about the loss of paramedics and best friends Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette
There were no strangers in this world to Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette — just friends they hadn't made yet.
Montreal
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into tractor west of Quebec City
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after she collided with a farm tractor in Deschambault-Grondines, in the Portneuf sector, about 65 kilometres west of Quebec City.
-
The Banksyland exhibition has been extended in Montreal
The unauthorized but very popular Banksyland exhibition is coming to a secret location in Montreal next month with tickets selling fast.
Atlantic
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Price of diesel up in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
The price of diesel oil jumped overnight in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Three people in hospital after crash at Carberry interchange
Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene of an incident on the Trans Canada Highway near the Carberry interchange.
-
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister who's said he's Metis, on a personal journey about his family
A Manitoba cabinet minister who has described himself as Metis said Monday he is on a personal journey of discovering his background, as new questions were raised about his status.
Kitchener
-
What’s behind a string of police raids at Ont. magic mushroom dispensaries?
Several communities in southwestern Ontario have seen illegal magic mushroom stores opening and challenging the current status quo on the fungus, but one expert says that doesn’t necessarily mean magic mushrooms are on the path to legalization.
-
Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-ins
A Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.
-
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
Regina
-
Former Regina tent encampment residents stay at Balgonie motel temporarily
Following the dismantling of the tent encampment at Regina City Hall, some residents were sent to stay in a Balgonie motel over the weekend.
-
'Hopeful for the future': Six detox beds open at Bruno's Place
The province has opened its first detox beds for not just Yorkton, but the entire southeast region of Saskatchewan.
-
Over 90 grams of cocaine seized in Sask. drug trafficking investigation
A total of five people were arrested and 94 grams of cocaine were taken off the streets following an operation by Yorkton RCMP.
Barrie
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake Simcoe
Emergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.
-
Twenty-six cats found abandoned at Barrie vet clinic
Staff at Aldergrove Animal Clinic found 26 cats abandoned cats in cardboard boxes Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash
A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Sask. NDP claim families paying $1,600 more in PST and utilities since 2016
The Saskatchewan NDP have released statistics – claiming that families in the province are paying a total of $1,608 more in taxes and utility fees compared to 2016.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2 men with attempted murder in drive-by shooting of teen girl
Police in Saskatoon have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl last fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Man and woman dead following ‘incident’ in Kirkland Lake
Two people are dead in Kirkland Lake following an incident July 30 on Woods Street in the community.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.