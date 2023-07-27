Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle

French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, was evacuated and closed to visitors on Wednesday. The park will remain closed until at least Friday morning. (CTV News) French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, was evacuated and closed to visitors on Wednesday. The park will remain closed until at least Friday morning. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario