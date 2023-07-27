Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, was evacuated and closed to visitors on Wednesday afternoon after the bear entered the area that morning.
The park, including all day-use, camping and hiking areas, will remain closed until Monday, with park operators cancelling all campsite reservations through the weekend.
"The closure was implemented to protect the public from the imminent threat that the bear presented," a spokesperson for BC Parks said in a statement Thursday.
"BC Parks does not take these management decisions lightly and regrets the impact this closure has had on vacationers at this busy time," the spokesperson added. "Visitor safety is of utmost importance in these potentially high-risk situations."
Rob Gardner was biking through the park around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he felt something was amiss.
"I noticed no one was at the beach, the day parking was empty and the camping area was almost empty but the sites all said reserved," he told CTV News.
Then he saw a truck carrying a live bear trap circling through the campsites.
"When I exited the park there were multiple park operator trucks and staff setting up barricades," he said. "One operator told me he was called in on his day off to help with the situation."
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed it has set up a trap in the area after the bear ripped into three tents, including one that was occupied by a camper, and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
"Based on the bear's behaviour, it's not a suitable candidate for relocation and will be euthanized once captured," a spokesperson for the service told CTV News.
An aerial view of French Beach Provincial Park's coastline on July 27, 2023. (CTV News)
Angelika Good was staying in a motorhome at the park with her husband and young daughter on Wednesday while on vacation from Switzerland.
They had gone to Sooke to restock their supplies when Good received an email from BC Parks saying the campground was being evacuated and no one was allowed in.
"We were staying there and had to figure out how to get another campground," Good said. "I was really surprised that it's just shut down immediately."
The family spent the night at another campsite in Sooke, and on Thursday were allowed to retrieve their towels and other belongings from French Beach park staff.
CAMPSITE REFUNDS
German tourist Thomas Luehrmann spent much of Wednesday at the park's beach but left before the evacuation. He enjoyed it so much that he returned on Thursday, only to be turned away.
"Unfortunately it's closed and we can't get in. We would have loved to stay there for three or four hours and spend some time at the beach," Luehrmann said.
"We definitely don't want to encounter an aggressive bear."
Those with reservations for the campground will receive automatic refunds, according to BC Parks. The agency said it could reopen the park before Monday if the bear is located.
"Park staff provided visitors with information about the closure and suggestions for other possible camping locations," the agency said.
"China Beach and Goldstream provincial parks were 100 per cent occupied, so unavailable for the displaced campers."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Vancouver
-
Stigma, lack of awareness linked to underutilization of medications that treat alcohol use disorder: B.C. study
A new study is highlighting a huge gap in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in British Columbia, which researchers believe is largely due to a lack of awareness and stigma.
-
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.
-
B.C.'s newest multimillionaire plans to build dream homes for her whole family
A Kamloops woman who won a $35-million Lotto Max jackpot picked up the ticket while shopping for beach towels at Walmart, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.
Edmonton
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother whose toddler's life-saving surgery was cancelled 4 times this year gets 'best news' after speaking out
An Ontario mother is celebrating the news that the live-saving heart surgery her son needs, which has been cancelled four times since the end of May, has now been rescheduled for just days away after sharing her heartbreak with CTV News Toronto earlier this week.
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video shows mouse scurrying across counter in Ontario restaurant
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests after a video shows a mouse scurrying across a Napanee, Ont., restaurant’s food preparation counter.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Montreal
-
Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Quebec had a rise in crime in 2022: StatsCan
During a particularly violent week in Montreal, newly-released statistics show police-reported crime is on the rise in Quebec — a trend that is also playing out across the country.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Freeland says Ottawa to 'work harder' to provide relief to victims of N.S. flooding
The federal government will pick up its pace in providing disaster relief to parts of Nova Scotia hit by last weekend's flooding, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday after she viewed a bridge shattered by torrential rainfall.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
-
Convenience store owner shot after confronting man about stolen drink: police
A Winnipeg convenience store owner is recovering after police say he was shot during a robbery.
-
Nearly $6 million in suspected cocaine seized at Manitoba border: CBSA
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
'I miss him everyday': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
-
One person sent to hospital following weapons incident in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.
Regina
-
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother
The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
Barrie
-
Active police investigation underway at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm there is an active investigation underway in Penetanguishene.
-
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform air show in Saskatoon
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Saskatoon Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.