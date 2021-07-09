VICTORIA -- A community-favourite Caesar cocktail made in Cowichan Bay, Vancouver Island, has been named one of the best Caesars in Canada, according to Mott's Canada, the company that makes a popular Clamato mix.

The Cow Café West Coast Grill's "Coast-to-Coast Caesar" was placed among the top 10 Caesar's in Canada after it received hundreds of votes through an online competition.

The competition is still live, with the Caesar that receives the most votes earning a $25,000 grand prize.

The Cow Café's Caesar creation is the only B.C. contender to make the top 10 list.

The Coast-to-Coast Caesar is a hefty drink that includes a lobster tail, scallops, prawns, and local salmon. The drink gets its namesake from the seafood that's sourced from both sides of the country.

"Being that the Caesar is Canada’s national drink, what better way to highlight Canada than have fresh products literally from one coast to the next?" said Cow Café owner and chef Matt Heyne in a release Friday.

When asked what he would do with the $25,000 grand prize, Heyne's said he would use the winnings on his staff as a way of showing gratitude for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a tumultuous effect on the restaurant industry.

Voting for the best Caesar in Canada runs from July 8 to Aug. 4. Votes can be cast once per day online here.

Mott's Canada will announce the winner and runners-up on Aug. 28.