Vancouver Island businesses begin to bounce back after Hwy. 4 wildfire closure
Businesses in the Alberni Valley and farther west are beginning their financial recoveries, as the key highway into their communities partially reopens.
Highway 4 opened to single-lane traffic on Friday, after weeks of closures due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.
“We’re all very excited to have that road open again,” said Twin City Brewing owner Aaron Colyn. “I think the community is excited to have things kind of come back to normal.”
The collective losses business suffered during the 17-day closure aren’t known, but many are reporting major financial losses.
“If we can’t get products to deliver to people and sell to people, we are absolutely dead in the water,” said Jowsey’s Furniture owner Mark Norn.
Even though a detour route was set up between Port Alberni and Youbou, Norn said freight catering to his shop wasn’t able to move through. He figures the store has lost up to $60,000 through the closure, and caused them to rely on the support of neighbours.
“We have stuff sitting in Nanaimo that’s been kindly stored by other furniture stores, competitors even,” he said.
Norn said furniture products for his store are flowing again but there are delays on items.
Twin City Brewing’s owner said his team relied on community collaboration too.
“A fellow brewery in Cumberland actually offered to fly us grain on a small Cessna plane into the Port Alberni airport so that we could continue to brew beer,” said Colyn.
He’s launching a summer ale to toast Cumberland Brewing Company this week, as the crew joins many in welcoming the return of tourists.
“We almost cancelled our trip,” said traveller Andrew Moore. “We saw online it was opening this weekend. Lucky us, we were able to go.”
He was bound for Tofino when he stopped in Port Alberni.
The general manager of Tofino’s Long Beach Lodge Resort tells CTV News she hasn’t heard of any accommodators that haven’t suffered a significant drop in occupancy during the closure.
“To have this throughout almost three weeks of June was a significant hit to the business right at the start of peak season,” said general manager Samantha Hackett.
“Our occupancy over the weekend was not as high as it normally would be had this situation obviously not happened,” said Hackett. “We had some occupancy increases but we were still at only about 60 per cent for the weekend.”
The high-end resort is confident going forward now that the road has reopened.
The province had to introduce safety measures to prevent debris from falling onto Highway 4 through a seven-kilometre stretch from Koen Road to Cathedral Grove, before reopening that section Friday.
“This hopefully prompts a serious look at a second route in and out of town. A viable route. A shorter route. A paved route,” said Norn.
There are plans for a full reopening of Highway 4 in July.
“For the businesses anyways, we feel very confident going forward with the road and the access and even the detour staying open,” said Hackett. “It really helps give people options and lots of flexibility now.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Vancouver
-
Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
-
Canada providing funds to Israeli institutions to improve earthquake warning system
Canada is turning to Israel for help upgrading its emergency response infrastructure. On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning systems.
-
Sleeping man beaten with bat in downtown Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after a man who was sleeping outside was reportedly beaten with a bat in the city's downtown Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
'We're going to look at all possibilities': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market moving again to keep costs down
Officials with the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (EDFM) say the market will be moving next spring, as the lease on its current building has become too expensive.
-
'We're gonna lose some players,' Oilers GM says, but don't expect high-priced replacements
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Groat Road crash
Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.
Toronto
-
Someone in Canada is one day away from losing $70M
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed for one more day. The clock will hit the final buzzer Wednesday night.
-
Funnel clouds, significant rainfall, deteriorating air quality anticipated across Toronto-area
Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall, funnel clouds and high levels of air pollution across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
-
Olivia Chow requests to take office July 12, says first order of business is housing
Toronto mayor-elect Olivia Chow says she’s grateful Torontonians have put their faith in her to lead this city and is eager to get to work.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast.
-
Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake
A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.
-
Calgary Flames to host Jets at 2023-24 home opener
It feels like the playoffs have only just ended, but the Calgary Flames have unveiled the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.
Montreal
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Convicted sex offender at large, being sought by Montreal police
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted sex offender who they say is unlawfully at large.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
Three tornadoes confirmed in Manitoba: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Closing arguments presented in case of man charged in deadly 2019 crash
Closing arguments were heard in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday, in the trial of Juan Mendoza, the man charged in the double-fatal Kitchener crash in 2019.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing
Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
Shared e-scooter program will officially launch in Regina tomorrow
Fans of e-scooters in Regina will get to see the program come to fruition as it is officially launching on Wednesday.
-
Lightning strike sparks Sask. oil tank fire
Fire crews from Stoughton, Sask. responded to an oil battery fire on Monday after a lightning strike ignited a blaze.
Barrie
-
Heavy rainfall causes damaging flooding in Innisfil
The Town of Innisfil advises residents to use extra caution amid localized flooding caused by significant rainfall and heavy downpours.
-
Female suspect sought in alleged robbery, assault at Barrie hotel
Police are investigating an alleged robbery and assault at a Barrie hotel.
-
Man armed with axe arrested in downtown Barrie
A dispute in a Barrie parkade quickly intensified when one individual pulled a small axe from a bag to intimidate the other person, police say.
Saskatoon
-
'If we can't trim our spending now, when can we': Saskatoon city councillor calls for hiring freeze
In his conversation with CTV News at Five's Matt Young, Ward 5 city councillor Randy Donauer explains why he believes the City of Saskatoon needs to freeze hiring and get ready to make some hard decisions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing
Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
Flair Airlines puts brakes on Saskatoon-Calgary route
Canada’s discount airline is putting the brakes on its Saskatoon-Calgary route.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after vehicle fire closes southbound lanes near Sudbury
Highway 69 fully reopened Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders dealt with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.