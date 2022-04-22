Vancouver Island Brewing launches Earth Day charity beer to benefit wolf conservation

The theme of this year’s Earth Day is, “Invest in the Planet,” and one local company is taking that to heart by brewing up support for wildlife in the Great Bear Rainforest.

Vancouver Island Brewing has launched its latest beer – Mystic Haze Pale Ale – inspired by the coastal sea wolves.

The company celebrated the release of the new beer with a one-day event at its brewery on Government Street in Victoria Friday, featuring displays with wolf art, books, live music and more.

The brewery says the limited-edition beer will partially fund conservation work done by Pacific Wild Alliance and its wolf preservation efforts, with one dollar from every beer sale Friday going to the cause.

Conservation photographer Cheryl Alexander, who documented the world-famous wolf Takaya, had her work on display, as did photographer and author Ian McAllister and other artists.

“We were inspired by the work of Pacific Wild and Cheryl with Takaya and we wanted to channel that energy into a beer,” says Jeff Wright, senior marketing manager for Vancouver Island Brewing

He describes the new pale ale as, “really sessionable.”

“It’s juicy, it’s hazy, and it’s delicious,” he says.

Friday’s event was scheduled to run until 8 p.m., with live music from 6 to 7 p.m. featuring Aaron Wylder.

“I hope that people are just triggered a little bit to reflect on the role of the wolf in the ecosystem and in our world and how we can better protect them and make sure they continue on,” says Alexander.

“We need businesses like this to be conscious of environmental issues, how they can contribute. That’s why I got involved, because it’s a fundraiser and it’s supporting wolf conservation.”

Mystic Haze Pale Ale will be available as a six-pack box, in single tall cans, and on tap across B.C.