Vancouver Island airports applaud Feds decision to end vaccine requirement for flights
On Tuesday, the federal government announced it was easing travel restrictions in Canada.
"On June 20, our government will suspend the requirement to be vaccinated in order to board a plane or train in Canada," said Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport, at an announcement Tuesday.
Here’s what that means for you.
As of June 20, vaccines will no longer be required for travellers in Canada domestically and abroad.
Unvaccinated visitors and Canadian citizens entering the country will still be required to meet entry requirements, meaning testing and quarantine protocols remain in place.
Also, if you are on a plane or train, masks will still be required.
'HAPPY ABOUT THIS'
For island airports, the announcement came as welcome news.
"The government has finally heard our calls for removing the restrictions," said Keith Granbois, chief financial officer and vice-president of business development at the Nanaimo Airport.
"We’re very happy about this," he said.
When the pandemic hit, revenue at the Nanaimo Airport dropped by 92 per cent. As of Tuesday, those revenues are lingering around 72 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
"We’re hoping that we’ll be back to pre-2020 numbers by the end of this year or next year," said Granbois.
Travellers who spoke with CTV News on Tuesday also seemed to approve of relaxing restrictions.
"There’s enough people vaccinated so I feel like it shouldn’t be an issue," said one man at the Nanaimo Airport.
"I’m OK with it," said another woman. "I’ve got my vaccinations."
TRAVEL INDUSTRY
In North Saanich, passengers are back at the Victoria International Airport. With travellers no longer having to show a proof of vaccination soon, things are expected to speed up at the counter.
"Passengers have had some difficulty in terms of providing proof of vaccination and entering it into self-serve kiosks and things like that," said Rod Hunchuk, director of business development and community relations with the Victoria International Airport.
Local travel industry workers also expect an uptick in interest.
"I think it’s going to increase travel," said Cyndi Paddock, a travel consultant at Marlin Travel in Saanich.
Paddock says she expects business to now pick up, but says would-be travellers need to do their homework before booking their trip.
"Just be sure that you are aware of what the restrictions are for the country that you are flying into," she said.
Many countries still a require proof of vaccination.
A WestJet flight lands at the Nanaimo Airport. June 14, 2022 (CTV News)
"It’s the right decision at the right time," said Dr. Brain Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.
The infectious disease expert agrees with the federal government when it comes to loosening restrictions.
"I’m reassured by the fact that as air travel has increased significantly in the past month, that activity has not been associated with any transmission that can be attributed to that increase in travel," said Conway.
For the cruise industry, Tuesday's announcement offers no changes. Proof of vaccination will still be needed.
"This decision is based on the unique nature of cruise ship travel, including the fact that passengers are in close contact with each other for extended periods of time," said Alghabra.
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
