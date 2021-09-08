VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 814 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 5,550 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 485 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 385 active cases in the region Wednesday, including 159 in the South Island, 163 in the Central Island and 63 in the North Island.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 reported in B.C. on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,842 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 52 in the Vancouver Island region.

Eighteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 12 patients are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 21 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 36 cases and four residents have died of the illness.

As of Wednesday, 85.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.7 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,557,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.