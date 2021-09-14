Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise

Victoria -

B.C. health officials have identified 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There currently 6,165 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 627 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Health officials say one new death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in the Northern Health region, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,866.

Since the pandemic began, Island Health has reported 7,413 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths related to the illness.

There are currently 26 people in hospital for COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 16 patients in critical care.

As of Tuesday, there are 24 active outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province, including one in the Island Health region.

The island outbreak is located at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria.

As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.4 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,630,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.