Vancouver Island adds 59 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Victoria -

Provincial health officials found 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 696 cases identified across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 4,888 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 517 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 413 active cases Wednesday, including 172 in the South Island, 205 in the Central Island and 36 in the North Island.

Fifty-two people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 25 patients who require critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Six COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the province on Wednesday, including five in the Fraser Health region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,092 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 84 people in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, 89.3 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

The province has administered 8,088,314 doses of vaccine since it began its vaccination efforts in December.