Vancouver Island adds 415 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 1,000

Another 415 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, health officials said in a statement Monday.

The cases were among 2,550 cases confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours, including 911 cases added Saturday, 832 cases confirmed Sunday, and 807 cases identified Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including a record-setting 1,021 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 829 of the active cases Monday, including 448 in the South Island, 198 in the Central Island and 183 in the North Island.

Thirty-seven people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, 14 of whom require critical care, according to the B.C Centre for Disease Control.

Health officials say three COVID-19-related deaths occurred over the weekend, including one in the Island Health region.

One other death occurred in Northern Health, and one was reported in Fraser Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,402 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 136 reported in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, 87.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.6 per cent have received two doses.

Between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4 per cent of the province's new COVID-19 cases, while people who are fully vaccinated made up 60.6 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, between Dec. 3 and Dec. 16, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.4 per cent of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in B.C.

On Monday, the province's recently announced health orders also came into effect and are scheduled to remain until Jan. 31.

Health officials say "additional COVID-19 measures" will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at the province's weekly live update on the pandemic, which will be streamed live on CTV News Vancouver Island.