Vancouver Island adds 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Victoria -

According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 324 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are now 3,380 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 479 active cases in the Island Health region, says the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 368 active cases Wednesday, including 85 in the South Island, 198 in the Central Island and 85 more in the North Island.

Fifty-four people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including 12 patients receiving critical care.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,281 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 116 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.9 per cent have received two doses.