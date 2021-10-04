Vancouver Island adds 218 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria -

Health officials identified 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 1,986 cases found across British Columbia since Friday, including 617 cases found on Saturday, 707 cases on Sunday and 662 on Monday.

There are currently 5,986 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 640 active cases in the island region, according to the ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 597 active cases Monday, including 312 in the South Island, 240 in the Central Island and 45 in the North Island.

Ten people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend. Five deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, two in the Northern Health region and one in Interior Health.

Since the pandemic began, 1,983 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 70 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 37 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, 25 of whom are in critical care.

As of Monday, 88.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.6 per cent have received two doses.