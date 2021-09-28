Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
There are currently 5,992 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 677 active cases in the island region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Thirty-five people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 people receiving critical care.
Island Health identified the locations of 577 active cases Tuesday, including 299 in the South Island, 235 in the Central Island and 43 in the North Island
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region. They were the only deaths reported across the province Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, 1,942 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 65 deaths in the Island Health region.
On Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided a live update on the province's management of the pandemic.
At the live update, Henry announced that B.C. would be offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes and assisted living facilities. The booster shots will begin next week, said Henry.
Roughly 87.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older in B.C. have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.6 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.
In total, the province has administered 7,812,228 doses of vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.
Meanwhile, B.C.'s health minister said Tuesday that more contact-tracing staff will be added to all health authorities across the province.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,164 contact tracers working across B.C., and Dix says the province plans to add another 147 workers as soon as possible.
New temporary health order
During the live update, B.C.'s top doctor also announced that new temporary health orders were coming to the Fraser Health region, specifically the Fraser East local health area, starting Tuesday.
Henry said the temporary measures are similar to what was placed in the Central Okanagan region earlier this summer, including caps on indoor and outdoor social gathering sizes, and limits on capacity for some events.
Additionally, Henry and Dix said that each health authority will soon be posting school COVID-19 exposures on their own websites.
The health authorities will no longer send out letters to school communities about possible exposures, with health officials saying that online updates are a more effective means of communication.
NEW | Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids’ COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
'She cannot have died in vain': Anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death marked with calls to fight racism
A ceremony was held Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was humiliated by staff in a hospital northeast of Montreal as she lay dying, sparking outrage across the country.
Video of 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto captured by security camera in vault
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
-
DEVELOPING
Mounties in Squamish are asking the public to avoid the scene of what they describe as an "ongoing police incident."
Mounties in Squamish are asking the public to avoid the scene of what they describe as an "ongoing police incident."
-
Syringes were reused for COVID-19 vaccines at a B.C. pharmacy, the Fraser Health Authority has confirmed.
Syringes were reused for COVID-19 vaccines at a B.C. pharmacy, the Fraser Health Authority has confirmed.
-
B.C. has recorded a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.
B.C. has recorded a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
'Flirting on the knife's edge': Oilers welcome fans back as doctors warn a new lockdown is needed in Alberta
For the first time since the NHL suspended its 2019-20 season in March of last year, the Edmonton Oilers will welcome fans back into Rogers Place on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary third-party vaccination verification app pulls web portal after users' data left unsecured
A third-party vaccine verification app that was initially endorsed by the Calgary Flames' ownership group left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Majority of Calgarians support re-introducing fluoride into water supply, new poll says
When Calgarians head to the polls in less than a month, they won't just be voting for members of the next city council -- they'll also be deciding whether fluoride should be added to the city's water supply once again.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Cheering, clapping Scottie Barnes already making his presence felt at Raptors camp
Scottie Barnes has yet to play a real NBA game, but the gregarious rookie is quickly becoming one of the most popular Raptors.
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real-estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real-estate ethics code.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
-
Homes evacuated, firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
Some Point Douglas area homes have been evacuated as a precaution and one firefighter has been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a large fire burning in an abandoned warehouse that could take days to extinguish.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
Three Winnipeg grandmas have some newfound fame after making a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.
Three Winnipeg grandmas have some newfound fame after making a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.
-
Son accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
-
'We don't know anything': Saskatoon theatre manager in the dark on proof of vaccination procedures
Roxy Theatre general manager Jordan Delorme says he supports needing proof of vaccination, but adds the province needs to do a better job of letting businesses know exactly what is expected.
-
Police were on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a "suspicious package" was reported.
Police were on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a "suspicious package" was reported.
-
'Disappointing': Residential school in Lebret, Sask. vandalized
Three days before the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada the former residential school in Lebret, Sask. was vandalized.
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
-
Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.
-
London man reported missing found safe
London police had been searching for a man reported missing in the south end of the city.
-
Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated
Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
-
Talbot Street Bridge brings misfortune to truck drivers, laughs to Londoners
For decades the Talbot Street Bridge has been the bane of truckers trying to make their way through downtown London and it happened again on Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
Much-anticipated family reunion in Sudbury turns into a fight with Air Canada
What should have been a relaxing family reunion for a military family who hasn’t seen each other for nearly six years, has turned into a fight with Air Canada following travel complications.
-
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
-
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.