Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases

Victoria -

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.

There are currently 5,348 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 625 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 485 active cases Thursday, including 217 in the South Island, 215 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.

Nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including two deaths that occurred in the Island Health region, according to the BCCDC.

Forty-nine people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island Thursday, including 27 patients that require critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Since the pandemic began, 2,042 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 80 deaths reported out of the island region.

NEW HEALTH ORDERS IN NORTHERN HEALTH

On Thursday afternoon, health officials announced new regional health orders in the Northern Health area.

Restrictions on personal gathering sizes, event capacity, and hours that eateries can serve alcohol were announced.

Further details on the temporary health orders, which are in effect as of midnight, Oct. 15, until Nov. 19, can be found here.

According to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, 58 people have recently been transferred out of hospitals in Northern Health to other health authorities, with the "majority" of patients being sent to Island Health facilities.

Dix said that patients were travelling "from say, Dawson Creek, 900 kilometres to Nanaimo General Hospital, in Nanaimo, or Victoria at Royal Jubilee Hospital."

As of Thursday, approximately 89 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 8,008,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination campaign in December 2020.