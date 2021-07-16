VICTORIA -- Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

The new cases were among 45 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 652 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 30 in the Island Health region, according to the health ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Friday, including 16 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and five in the North Island.

No new deaths related to the disease have been reported over the past 24 hours, leaving the province's death toll at 1,761.

There are currently two people in hospital and one more person in critical care in the island region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the island region.

As of Friday, 79.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 49.9 per cent had received both doses.

On Friday morning, Island Health announced that it had administered more than one-million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Across the province, B.C. has administered a total of 6,004,668 vaccine doses, of which 2,310,888 are second doses.