Vancouver Island adds 186 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend

Victoria -

B.C. health officials say 186 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 1,618 cases reported across the province over the past 72 hours, including 613 cases added Saturday, 529 cases reported Sunday and 476 cases identified Monday.

There are currently 4,966 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the province's health ministry, including 551 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 500 active cases Monday, including 170 in the South Island, 278 in the Central Island and 52 in the North Island.

Health officials say 20 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. over the weekend, including three that occurred in the Island Health region.

Six other deaths were reported in the Interior Health region, four were reported out of Northern Health, four more occurred in Fraser Health and three deaths were recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,129 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 89 deaths reported out of the Island Health region.

There are currently 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province, none of which are located in the Island Health region.

Earlier Monday, Island Health announced that a COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino General Hospital was considered over.

As of Monday, 89.6 per cent of British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.4 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 8,156,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its mass vaccination efforts in December.