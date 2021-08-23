VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The cases were among 1,711 cases found across British Columbia since Friday, including 724 cases identified on Saturday, 545 identified on Sunday and 442 more on Monday.

There are now 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 401 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement from the provincial health ministry.

The update followed an announcement earlier Monday from B.C. Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The trio announced that British Columbians will soon be required to show a new proof-of-vaccination card to enter many businesses and events across the province, including restaurants, gyms, indoor concerts, conferences, movie theatres and indoor sporting events.

A single dose of vaccine will be required to enter those businesses and events by Sept. 13 and two doses will be required for entry by Oct. 24.

The vaccine card will be a temporary requirement, with more details expected to be revealed after the Labour Day long weekend, according to the province.

“This is the first time anything like this has been tried,” Horgan said of the B.C. vaccine card, adding that there are likely to be some stumbling blocks along the way to a full rollout.

The premier said it is “not likely” the province will move to the fourth phase of its reopening plan in September.

Sixteen people in B.C. died of the disease over the weekend, including one person in the Vancouver Island region. Fourteen deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region and one was recorded in the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,801 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 358 active cases in the region Monday, including 154 in the South Island, 142 in the Central Island and 62 in the North Island.

Nineteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and assisted living facilities across the province.

Approximately 83.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.9 per cent have received two doses.

“Up until the end of last week, people who have not been fully vaccinated account for almost 90 per cent of all of our cases and over 93 per cent of the hospitalizations we’ve had in this past month,” said Henry.

“Your risk is 10 times higher if you have not been protected through vaccine,” the provincial health officer added. “And what we are seeing is that leads to transmission in clusters and groups of people when they come together.”

Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, fully vaccinated people accounted for 13 per cent of B.C. COVID-19 cases and 11 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,336,798 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.