Vancouver Island adds 109 COVID-19 cases, active cases reach all-time high

Health officials identified 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as active cases in the region hit an all-time high.

The new cases were among 584 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 3,458 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 856 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active cases in the province, behind Fraser Health where 945 cases are active Wednesday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 732 of the active cases Wednesday, including 335 in the South Island, 196 in the Central Island and 201 in the North Island.

HOLIDAY CAUTION

At a live new conference Wednesday, Dix said that many of the province's new cases were linked to "informal gatherings." He urged everyone to be cautious as the holidays approach.

Earlier Wednesday, the federal government issued a travel advisory encouraging Canadians not to travel outside of the country for non-essential reasons due to a rise in the Omicron variant.

B.C. Premier John Horgan echoed the federal government's message.

"I urge British Columbians to follow the federal government’s advice to avoid non-essential travel outside the country," said Horgan in a statement Wednesday.

"While this advice undoubtedly disrupts many holiday plans, a fast-changing and unpredictable situation demands we act with caution and prudence," he said.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including two in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,393 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 134 in Island Health.

There are currently 39 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care, according to the BCCDC.