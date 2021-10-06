Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19-related death, 76 cases

Victoria -

B..C. health officials have identified another 76 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 752 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 5,945 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 743 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. health ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 659 active cases Wednesday, including 342 in the South Island, 264 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.

Thirty-nine patients are currently in hospital for treatment of the illness in the Island Health region, 22 of whom require critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS

Health officials say nine people have died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, including one death reported in the Island Health region.

Five other deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health Region Wednesday, and three more deaths were reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,992 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 71 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, 88.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,908,832 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since December 2020.