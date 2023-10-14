UVic student with dwarfism inspires millions of followers on social media
Caden Teneycke is in the midst of an unexpected journey that began when his parents started questioning the amount of time he was spending watching YouTube videos.
“Go play outside. Go do something productive,” Caden recalls being told. “Then my dad said, ‘Instead of watching it all the time, learn to make something like that.'”
But the prospect of being the centre of attention felt daunting. First, Caden thought his life was boring. Second, he was born with a condition commonly called dwarfism.
“I’ve always had people looking (at me), staring (at me),” Caden says.
Strangers have pointed at him for as long as he can remember.
“People walk by and go, ‘Oh my gosh!’”
But Caden decided to face his fear of appearing on camera. The then-11-year-old started researching how to produce content, and eventually shot, edited, and starred in a video that showed him getting out of bed, riding to the kitchen on his Segway, and climbing up to the height of the counter to get water from the tap.
“I fell in love with the creative aspects of it,” Caden smiles. “And I loved the fact that I could control what other people saw.”
So Caden started producing countless videos, using his newfound creative skills to both entertain and educate his audience about his condition.
But Caden soon realized his productivity came with a price.
“I used to walk into a classroom and everybody would say (my catchphrase),” Caden says. “And it’s not like they were making fun of me, but it bugged me a little.”
So Caden stopped making videos.
And then he endured two spinal surgeries during the pandemic (he’s had 14 major surgeries over 18 years). That left him immunocompromised and unable to attend high school for more than two years.
“It was hard,” Caden admits. “I wasn’t able to see my friends and I wasn’t able to go out.”
But Caden realized he was able to still make videos. His passion was reignited and he was inspired to pursue it professionally.
“I showcase what it’s like to live at three-and-a-half feet tall in a world built for average-height people," Caden says.
Caden posts his content on all the major social media platforms, including TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@officialcadenteneycke?lang=en). His videos — which range from how he modifies is kitchen to cook to how he fabricates his lifted Jeep to drive — have attracted more than 1.2 million followers and inspired more than 250 million video views.
“That’s mind-blowing to me,” Caden smiles. “It truly is.”
Now, strangers stare because of his stardom, instead of his stature. And he’s using his fame to help stage fundraisers for charities that support his condition. But ultimately Caden is feeling grateful for the opportunity to share the extraordinary perspective of being an ordinary 18-year-old.
“Everybody’s a bit different. Everybody’s unique in their own way,” Caden says. “But in the end, we’re all the same.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at NDP convention as Singh survives leadership vote
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, while Jagmeet Singh survived his leadership review.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October amid war
Air Canada says it's cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month.
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to 'start being a kid again'
For more than a month, Darryl George, a Black high school student in Texas, spent each school day sitting by himself in punishment over his hairstyle. This week, he was sent to a separate disciplinary program, where he's been told he will spend several more weeks away from classmates.
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
Vancouver
-
'It was your worst nightmare': Vancouver woman returns home from terrifying trip to Israel
Shauna Osten traveled to Israel earlier this month to visit family and explore the country. Midway through her trip, rocket blasts and alarms forced her and friends into a Tel Aviv bomb shelter.
-
'My goal is to walk': Paralyzed varsity quarterback on his accident, and his recovery
Gavin Kamoschinski should be halfway through his final year of high school varsity football, as the starting quarterback for Vancouver’s Notre Dame Jugglers. Instead, the 17-year-old is recovering at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid after woman stabbed to death in New Westminster
Homicide investigators say a 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of a woman in New Westminster Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
'It's a beautiful sight': Edmontonians gather to watch solar eclipse Saturday
Hundreds of sky watchers headed to Coronation Park Saturday morning.
-
Police watchdog investigating man's death in RCMP custody in Slave Lake
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man in RCMP custody died in Slave Lake on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Collision on Gardiner Expressway sends three adults and one child to hospital
Four people, including one child, have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
‘It’s very devastating’: Calgary woman calls for ceasefire out of fear for her family and other civilians in Gaza
A Palestinian woman who now lives in Calgary is calling on Canada and other western nations to order a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Beltline Fridge opens its doors to Calgarians experiencing food insecurity
A new initiative that helps the hungry and brings awareness to food insecurity has opened in the Beltline.
-
Friday the 13th world record? Calgary's Screamfest features over 1,000 Jasons
Stampede Park was the site of a ghoulish world record attempt Friday, and what better day to try that than Friday the 13th? Screamfest is underway at the GMC Stadium grandstand.
Montreal
-
Protesters call on Trudeau to condemn Israel's expected ground offensive
Another Pro-Palestine demonstration was held in Montreal Saturday, this time with a message for Prime Minister Justine Trudeau as hundreds marched to his riding office.
-
'It's detrimental to the people:' Bill 96 convoy rolls through southwest Montreal
Another convoy rally against Bill 96 rolled through southwest Montreal Saturday afternoon, with demonstrators calling on Quebec to hit the breaks. A group of about 50 drove through boroughs like Lasalle, Verdun and Lachine to express their frustration with the language law and Francois Legault's government.
-
Liberals defend English-language universities in Quebec
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) lashed out on Saturday at the CAQ government's decision to substantially increase tuition fees for new non-Quebec students enrolling in English-language universities.
Atlantic
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
Cape Breton University sees major boom in enrolment due to international students
New figures are indicating that one of Atlantic Canada's smaller universities is seeing a boom in enrolment due to international students coming to Cape Breton.
-
Elections NB prepared for double duties after 'uptick in rumours'
Elections NB are wondering whether they’re going to have to turn their ballot boxes around quickly, with a municipal by-election advanced polling starts today, and a provincial election still a possibility.
Winnipeg
-
'We're a player': Thousands gather for Manitoba Metis Federation annual general assembly
It was a crowd full of beaded vests and colourful sashes as the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) held its annual general meeting this weekend.
-
'See themselves in engineering': Organization encouraging young girls to go into STEM
An organization at the University of Manitoba is making a push to get young girls interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields, or science, technology, engineering and math.
-
Grain elevator burns in St. Jean Baptiste
Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis
The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.
-
K-W Oktoberfest Stuff-a-Bus campaign returns after four-year hiatus
A K-W Oktoberfest fundraising tradition is back and ready to help put food on the table for the holiday season.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
Regina
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform final show of the year in Moose Jaw
About 1,000 people attended the Canadian Forces Snowbirds season finale performance on Friday night at the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport.
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation holds first rally in Moose Jaw
Teachers, parents, students and other citizens held a rally in Moose Jaw in front of the Chow McLeod Law Firm on Saturday to call for proper school funding.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Jewish community grieves, prays for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack
Members of the Jewish community gathered for their regular Saturday prayer, but Barrie police were on hand as a safety precaution both inside and outside the building.
-
Firearm charges laid after takedown in Essa Township
An Essa Township man faces several firearm charges after a heavy police presence was spotted on 10th Line in Essa Thursday night.
-
Two people taken into custody after standoff at Midland apartment complex
Police say two people were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff outside a Midland apartment Complex Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.