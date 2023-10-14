UVic student with dwarfism inspires millions of followers on social media

Saanich, B.C. -

Caden Teneycke is in the midst of an unexpected journey that began when his parents started questioning the amount of time he was spending watching YouTube videos.

“Go play outside. Go do something productive,” Caden recalls being told. “Then my dad said, ‘Instead of watching it all the time, learn to make something like that.'”

But the prospect of being the centre of attention felt daunting. First, Caden thought his life was boring. Second, he was born with a condition commonly called dwarfism.

“I’ve always had people looking (at me), staring (at me),” Caden says.

Strangers have pointed at him for as long as he can remember.

“People walk by and go, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

But Caden decided to face his fear of appearing on camera. The then-11-year-old started researching how to produce content, and eventually shot, edited, and starred in a video that showed him getting out of bed, riding to the kitchen on his Segway, and climbing up to the height of the counter to get water from the tap.

“I fell in love with the creative aspects of it,” Caden smiles. “And I loved the fact that I could control what other people saw.”

So Caden started producing countless videos, using his newfound creative skills to both entertain and educate his audience about his condition.

But Caden soon realized his productivity came with a price.

“I used to walk into a classroom and everybody would say (my catchphrase),” Caden says. “And it’s not like they were making fun of me, but it bugged me a little.”

So Caden stopped making videos.

And then he endured two spinal surgeries during the pandemic (he’s had 14 major surgeries over 18 years). That left him immunocompromised and unable to attend high school for more than two years.

“It was hard,” Caden admits. “I wasn’t able to see my friends and I wasn’t able to go out.”

But Caden realized he was able to still make videos. His passion was reignited and he was inspired to pursue it professionally.

“I showcase what it’s like to live at three-and-a-half feet tall in a world built for average-height people," Caden says.

Caden posts his content on all the major social media platforms, including TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@officialcadenteneycke?lang=en). His videos — which range from how he modifies is kitchen to cook to how he fabricates his lifted Jeep to drive — have attracted more than 1.2 million followers and inspired more than 250 million video views.

“That’s mind-blowing to me,” Caden smiles. “It truly is.”

Now, strangers stare because of his stardom, instead of his stature. And he’s using his fame to help stage fundraisers for charities that support his condition. But ultimately Caden is feeling grateful for the opportunity to share the extraordinary perspective of being an ordinary 18-year-old.

“Everybody’s a bit different. Everybody’s unique in their own way,” Caden says. “But in the end, we’re all the same.”