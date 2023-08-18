UVic rugby star wins first cap for Canada, then goes in first round of MLR draft

Gabe Casey, who won his first cap for Canada against Tonga on Monday, completed an eventful week when he was taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby collegiate draft.

The University of Victoria fly half/fullback went 13th overall to the MLR champion New England Free Jacks in Thursday night's three-round draft.

Casey was also selected in the 2022 draft, going in the third round (31st overall) to the Toronto Arrows but did not sign with the team.

The six-foot-three, 205-pounder made his senior debut for Canada, coming off the bench in a 36-12 loss to Tonga in Nuku'alofa. A native of Ottawa, Casey has also represented Canada at two World Rugby Under-20 Trophy tournaments and was with Canada ‘A’ last fall at the Americas Rugby Trophy.

Trinity Western University lock/backrower Josh Halladay, a six-foot-six, 255-pounder from White Rock, B.C., went in the second round (19th overall) to the Utah Warriors.

TWU hooker Scott Bowers, a five-foot-10, 245-pounder from Port Coquitlam, B.C., was taken five picks later by the Seattle Seawolves.

The Toronto Arrows selected Bishop's University flanker Louis Millet, a native of France, in the second round (15th overall) and McGill fly half Monty Weatherall, a native of England, in the third round (28th overall).

The expansion Miami Sharks used the first overall pick on St. Bonaventure University lock Rick Rose.

