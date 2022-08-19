UVic ocean monitoring initiative receives $115M in federal funds

The federal government is investing nearly $115 million over six years in an nationwide ocean observation program based at the University of Victoria.

The investment, announced Friday, will support the continued operation of UVic's Ocean Networks Canada initiative, which the university says will "help drive climate change solutions, safer coastal communities, Indigenous ocean data stewardship, a healthier ocean and a sustainable blue economy."

The funding comes from the Canada Foundation for Innovation's Major Science Initiatives Fund, and is part of more than $628 million worth of investments announced Friday.

“Through this investment, we’re supporting our world-class research facilities that drive innovation and the researchers who are making important discoveries across the country," said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's minister of innovation, science and industry, in a news release.

"We’re making sure that Canada is equipped to support the next generation of researchers who will tackle the world’s most pressing issues and who will advance our society for all to thrive.”

Ocean Networks Canada has installations and partnerships with local residents and Indigenous groups on all three of Canada's coasts, according to UVic.

"The real-time and long-time series ocean data that ONC collects from its cabled, mobile and community-based observing networks make possible a wide range of services that support scientific discovery, climate impact monitoring, maritime safety, tsunami and earthquake early warning, innovation in climate change mitigation, and a sustainable ocean economy," said Kate Moran, president and chief executive officer of ONC, in UVic's statement on the funding.

The university said the funds will be used to "increase equitable and inclusive participation in ocean observing," and listed a variety of goals for ONC's data collection and accessibility.

UVic said it hopes to make ONC research more "community-friendly, automated and scalable," and to develop "new sophisticated data interpretation tools, products and services."