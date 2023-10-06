UVic nursing instructor supports students' call for paid work placements

Nursing students in Greater Victoria are getting signs of support as they advocate for paid work placements similar to other fields, such as medicine.

The students, who are enrolled in a joint program at Camosun College and the University of Victoria, are renewing a long-standing request at a time when the profession is experiencing significant recruitment challenges – and some of their program administrators think the time for change could be now.

“I am immensely, immensely proud of them for doing this,” says UVic nursing professor Dzifa Dordunoo. “This is very timely for them to bring this up.”

The university’s associate dean in the faculty of human and social development says stakeholders, such as licensing bodies, need to come to the table to talk.

Ultimately, a change to pay students for their work placements would require provincial money and support.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix was unavailable for an interview and CTV News did not receive a response from the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education by deadline on Friday afternoon.

“We have to also understand that student nurses still are students, though there’s a level in education that we need to look at to say where is it that you are now contributing to the team and what are you contributing and what is maybe payable,” says associate dean Maureen Ryan.

A spokesperson with Camosun College released a statement saying: “We are aware of nursing students’ concerns around their practicums and continue to have conversations with the ministries about making the program as accessible and affordable as possible.”

The student group isn’t aware of any Canadian provinces or territories paying nursing students for their practicum work. But it says third- and fourth-year nursing students are being paid for their practicums internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

They point out that paid practicum models exist domestically in male-dominant industries such as engineering, medicine and law.

The nursing students say the current practicum model is discouraging students from diverse backgrounds from entering the profession since not everyone has the financial flexibility to work for free.

“This is more of a broader conversation of whether or not the stakeholders are willing to value our labour and whether or not they’re willing to compensate us for that labour,” says nursing student Addy Gawne. “Quite frankly, when we graduate, if you haven’t paid us, what is the reason for us to stay and work in your health-care system? We’re in demand everywhere around the world.”