VICTORIA -- The University of Victoria’s campus is empty right now but come September an estimated 22,000 students and 860 faculty members will be back at school. That has the UVic Faculty Association concerned.

“We are asking for vaccinations to be required for all faculty, staff and students who are coming to campus in the fall,” said association president Lynn Marks.

The other ask is to make masks mandatory as well.

It’s an idea that two UVic students who spoke with CTV News agreed with, but said could come with complications.

“I just think trying to force people into doing things like that is quite hard but at the same time, I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Katya Leslie Adams, a third-year student.

“I think it’s totally valid,” said Rowan Watts, also a third-year student at the university.

The university says it has been planning for a safe restart for months and is following all guidance from the provincial health officer.

“It has been recommended by the province that post-secondary institutions do not introduce prevention measures that are different from those recommended by the PHO,” said university spokesperson Karen Johnston.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is having “ongoing discussions” with post-secondary schools about masks and vaccinations.

The UVic Students’ Society (UVSS) say’s it supports the faculty association’s request.

“We heard from a lot of students that they have concerns about the lack of plans, meaning the lack of masks and vaccinations,” said Marran Dodds, director of outreach and university relations with the UVSS.

“We heard from immunocompromised students and students that face a lot of barriers coming to class,” Dodds said. “We’re definitely in support of that ask.”