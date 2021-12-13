UVic community responds to abrupt cancellation of in-person exams

Students at the University of Victoria have been quick to adapt after officials cancelled in-person exams amid rising COVID-19 cases on campus.

"I’m glad the university made a move," said one student who spoke with CTV News on Monday.

Hundreds were made aware of the change last night, which follows a cluster of new infections linked to a pair of off-campus parties.

"That decision wasn’t made lightly," said Susan Lewis, UVic’s COVID-19 transition team co-chair.

"But in response to growing COVID-19 case counts among our community – and the need to be vigilant and cautious as we consider bringing in hundreds of students to take exams (we made the decision)," she said.

The university says 90 per cent of its students are vaccinated and there has been no transmission in the classroom. But, it claims the exam setting is more high risk.

Hundreds of students, who haven’t been taking courses together, would be gathering in a room for hours – and that system rotates throughout the day, says UVic.

Professors have been given the choice of moving their exams online, or switching to a take-home exam, essay or other assignment.

"Hypothetically, it might be a bit easier because it’s open book," said another student in response to how the change is affecting him.

Other Vancouver Island based post-secondary sites, like Camosun College, Royal Roads University and Vancouver Island University, say their exam schedules will proceed as planned.

"UVic is responding to a specific issue within their community," reads a statement from Vancouver Island University.

"We are continuing to follow the Public Health Orders and all of our exams will be going forward as planned," added the university. "If the Public Health Orders change we will respond accordingly and let our community know."

RESPONDING TO OMICRON

While UVic’s decision isn’t a result of the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant – it comes as Canadian jurisdictions adapt to it.

Nova Scotia recently announced enhanced public health measures due to the variant. Meanwhile, Ontario expanded its criteria for who is eligible for booster shots today.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, told CTV Toronto on Monday that he thinks that province, along with others, will accelerate their programs for third doses.

B.C.-based infections disease specialist, Dr. Brian Conway, agrees that’s the right approach.

"We were vaccinating people six times more quickly in terms of the rate of daily shots administered in late June, early July, than we are now," said Conway. "That is probably where I would invest my time and effort."

With holiday gatherings fast-approaching, Conway says it’s not the time to forget the rules.