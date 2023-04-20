UVic basketball star with dreams of NBA career drafted into Canadian professional league
If you're a young basketball player, chances are your dream is to go pro. For a member of the University of Victoria men's team, that's now a reality.
It's not the NBA, but Diego Maffia will spend the summer in the Canadian pro ranks.
"Getting my name out there just in the professional scene is a great opportunity," Maffia told CTV News on Wednesday.
Some nights, the basketball player just doesn't miss.
There was a time in high school with Oak Bay when he put up the highest scoring game in B.C. history: 96 points.
"When things happen, I'm barely thinking about it," he said. "I'm just in that flow state."
On Wednesday, the Vancouver Bandits announced they were selecting Maffia as their sixth overall draft pick.
The Bandits play for the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and say they're looking forward to having the UVic star on the team.
"You always see these drafts in different leagues," said Maffia. "Just to hear your name and get that recognition, it's exciting."
The domestic pro league will give Maffia a chance to play professionally this summer, then head back to UVic in the fall.
"We are really excited about working with Diego," said Kyle Julius, head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Bandits.
"He is an outstanding young Canadian player with an extremely bright future."
Last year, Maffia also won the Canada West Player of the Year award while playing with UVic.
He says he considers it a privilege to "represent a university that's had so many national titles in the past and has such a rich history."
Ultimately, the young player hopes to follow in the footsteps of another Victoria guard, Steve Nash.
"I have a dream of playing in the NBA, just like any other kid, and I still think it's possible," he said.
Unlike when Nash played, Canadians player are a lot more common in the NBA.
It's a big dream, but one that's more attainable for this generation.
"I mean, if you can't say it you can't do it sort of thing, so the fact that he's speaking like that kind of speaks highly of him," said UVic Vikes men's basketball head coach Craig Beaucamp.
