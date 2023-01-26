University of Victoria to redevelop Ian Stewart Complex into housing

The Ian Stewart Complex is shown. Jan. 26, 2023 (CTV News) The Ian Stewart Complex is shown. Jan. 26, 2023 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario