'Unbelievably upsetting': Residents unsure of what's next and who's to blame after Langford highrise evacuated
Emotions are running high as hundreds of people vacate a troubled highrise in Langford due to "life-safety" concerns with the structure.
On Monday, the City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for Ridgeview Place, formerly called Danbrook One.
It marked the second time the city revoked the occupancy permit for the building in four years, upending the lives of residents.
"It's just been the most unbelievably upsetting thing I've ever experienced," said Dennis MacDonald.
MacDonald lived in the building with his daughter and autistic grandson.
"This isn't a big change – this is a life change for this little boy," he said.
Another father was at the Langford apartment building Tuesday to help his two daughters move out. For now, they'll stay with him.
"It completely turns [life] upside down," said Nicole Tremblay. "We have nowhere to go right now."
"We have my dad's house. Everything's so expensive," she said. "Where are we supposed to go?"
Ninety units are being evacuated, leaving around 200 people suddenly looking for a new home in a region with few affordable options.
"We don't know what's next. We're just doing our best," said another tenant, Ariana Kingerski.
The 90-unit Danbrook One building has been renamed RidgeView Place. (CTV News)
WHERE ARE TENANTS STAYING?
Just before Christmas 2019, the city issued a similar evacuation notice because the building was deemed unsafe.
The building underwent extensive renovations and the city reissued an occupancy permit in April 2022.
Kingerski and her partner moved in to the building recently, assuming it was now safe. Now she says they feel betrayed.
"Your heart drops," she said. "It's also the feeling of knowing, like, this building had problems before and we were told it was OK."
On Monday night, the city set up cots at a church a few blocks away from the building for residents who suddenly found themselves without a safe home.
None of those cots were used. Instead, pressure was felt elsewhere.
A nearby Holiday Inn was completely full, and even had to cancel some bookings. It remains at capacity Tuesday and Wednesday.
"I called five hotels last night and they were all full," said MacDonald.
Meanwhile, property owner Centurion has offered residents $1,000 as a gesture of goodwill.
It's also offering prorated rent for the rest of the month and may cover moving expenses.
"It cost me $5,000 to move to Victoria. What's $1,000 going to do?" said MacDonald.
"I would never move back into the building," he said. "I don't think I would ever move back into Langford."
Capping off a hectic 24 hours, a group of renters say they are considering a class action lawsuit against those who have turned their lives upside down, some for a second time.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
As Ridgeview Place empties, one family has decided to leave their belongings behind. Instead, they're left carrying the weight of dozens of unanswered questions.
"The fact that we’re out and have very little information is concerning and very stressful," said resident Patrick Duggan.
Duggan, his wife Kate, their baby and their dog are staying with family in Port Alberni.
"We’re being told it’s unsafe again, so many questions with that – how was it re-approved?" he said.
Centurion supposedly remediated the highrise after it was first evacuated over structural flaws in 2019.
The City of Langford then restored the building's occupancy permit in April 2022 after remediation efforts were completed.
"We were led to believe that everything was up to building code," said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson on Monday.
"We've learned since that everything wasn't."
Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson on April 24, 2023. (CTV News)
The city says it relies on engineers to do their jobs correctly, and that it doesn't have the resources to do comprehensive checks itself.
"And that's what happens 99 per cent of the time across B.C.," Goodmanson said Tuesday. "When an engineer comes in with a stamped plan, we have to go by that."
Centurion did not respond to CTV News' question about the checks and balances it has in place to prevent this from happening.
The engineer it used for the original building design was punished by Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) after the first evacuation.
Brian McClure lost his engineering licence and was ordered to pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
There's no word yet on who's responsible for this second evacuation, after the building was seemingly deemed safe for residents to return.
"There's going to be lots of lawyers involved coming up, and it would be sort of inappropriate for me to say who's at fault," said Goodmanson.
This time, the city says it will not issue an occupancy permit for the building until Centurion completes a thorough assessment from a third party engineer.
"I’m not sure where to put the blame to be honest," said Duggan. "Is it on Centurion, is it on the engineer, the town, the province?"
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
Certain strains of bird flu spread 'efficiently' among ferrets, suggest potential for human transmission: new research
New Canadian research has found that certain strains of bird flu, responsible for the deaths of millions of birds worldwide, are capable of spreading quickly and 'efficiently' between ferrets in a laboratory setting, raising alarm bells that it may be able to jump species to humans as well.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada's increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
Florida's killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
A clown came to Marlene Warren's door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband's second wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer, closing a case that is strange even by Florida standards.
'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
Vancouver
-
'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
-
Caught on dashcam: B.C. Uber driver attacked by passenger
After losing his yoga business during COVID-19, Aman Sood began driving full-time for Uber. But after being attacked and injured by an irate passenger during a ride last Tuesday, he’s not able to work.
-
Firefighters, paramedics contradict police testimony at Myles Gray inquest
A retired B.C. fire captain says Myles Gray had bruising around his eyes and along the sides of his neck when he stopped moving in the minutes after a beating by police.
Edmonton
-
Oilers attack finds high gear in 6-3 win over Kings
Nick Bjugstad scored a pair of goals for the Oilers in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings as Edmonton took a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
Toronto
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy at Old Mill subway station three months ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
-
Calgary carbon capture companies finding new markets
At its most basic, Carbon Upcycling Technologies captures the bad stuff and turns it into good stuff that helps capture more of the bad.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big on Jeopardy
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a two-day winning streak on Jeopardy.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'I'm very upset': Waterloo parent takes issue with handling of air filter units in school
Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Civil proceedings against former Regina doctor delayed over cancer treatments
A civil case brought forward against a former Regina doctor who was acquitted of sexual assault charges is on hold for medical reasons.
-
'It's frustrating': Regina police chief acknowledges need for traffic enforcement in the Greens
Chief Evan Bray elaborated on the Regina Police Service's (RPS) efforts to curb a rise in driving offences following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.
Barrie
-
Orillia police raid linked to extensive shooting investigation in Barrie
A police raid in Orillia is the fourth location connected to an extensive investigation into a shooting in Barrie that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
-
DNA evidence links accused killer Rob Sampson to slain Orillia woman, expert says
A forensic biologist testified that DNA evidence found under Tracy Reid's fingernails and leg matched Rob Sampson.
-
Minden residents rally to save their hospital's ER from closing
More than 200 people rallied at the Minden Community Centre Tuesday afternoon to show their opposition to the permanent closure of the hospital's emergency department.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series
A little junior hockey history has been made in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Fire on Sask. First Nation leaves several homeless
Several families have lost everything after a fire near North Battleford.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.