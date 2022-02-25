Ukrainians in Victoria call for support amid Russian attacks

A solemn show of solidarity was held outside B.C.'s legislature on Thursday as members of Victoria's Ukrainian community came together following Russian attacks.

Many of the people gathered were worried about family and friends back home.

"There's a feeling of powerlessness to support our friends and family in Ukraine," said one supporter.

Volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria are preparing traditional dishes as part of a regular fundraiser. The routine activity is a balm for Victoria Grando, whose nerves are wracked with concern for loved ones.

Grando called her cousins in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday night and hasn't slept since, she said.

"Last night, when I phoned them, honestly, I couldn't even speak with them because I was crying," she said.

Grando moved to Victoria from Ukraine when she was 19. Many of her relatives still live there, and the bloodshed of the past hours strikes close to home.

"I'm from Ukraine, my husband is from Russia. People on both ends are just devastated," she said.

Tamara Krawchenko is a public administration professor at the University of Victoria. She showed CTV News a picture of her sister, Dana, with her and their spouses in happier times.

Now Dana is trying to flee Kyiv, along with her three children, after they awoke to the sounds of missiles on Thursday.

"She is in a car trying to get away from Kyiv, because they are bombing now," said Krawchenko.

"And I reinforce, they are bombing hospitals and they are bombing apartment buildings," said the UVic professor. "She, like many Ukrainians, has absolute nerves of steel, and that is how she is dealing with it."

The Ukrainian Canadian wants all Canadians to press for more sanctions against Russia, and to call for more support for Ukraine.

"Don't give up on Ukraine," she said Thursday. "This is their land. They are going to defend it."

"I'm not going to feel sorry for myself, I'm going to fight for Ukraine," she added. "I'm going to mobilize, I'm going to do acts of solidarity, I'm going to raise money, and I'm going to tell people to not give up on Ukraine."

It's a message being raised by many Ukrainians who are desperate to help loved ones half a world away.

"This fights not over," said Krawchenk. "Don't give up on them."